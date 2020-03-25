Netflix's Ted Sarandos calls Coronavirus a massive disruption as production work across the globe is shut

Ted Sarandos was quizzed about how the streaming service plans to keep delivering new content to its users.

Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos said during an interview with CNN that the current global Coronavirus outbreak is a massive disruption as production work on various shows across the globe is shut. Ted Sarandos was quizzed about how the streaming service plans to keep delivering new content to its users. Sarandos says that the streaming service has sufficient new content for its users for the next few months. But, Sarandos also adds that if the Coronavirus outbreak continues for a longer period then they have to plan accordingly. The global Coronavirus outbreak has brought the production work of many shows and films to a complete halt. Netflix has its highly anticipated show, Stranger Things 4 coming up.

But, as of now, there is no word on when this show will be out. Hollywood has been affected majorly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many films have postponed the releases amid the Coronavirus scare. Films like Black Widow, Mulan, No Time to Die, Fast and Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part II have postponed their release. Theatres across the world are shut. Many countries have issued complete lockdowns for their population amid the COVID-19 crisis. While talking about the production shutdown, Ted Sarandos said that Netflix will pay its two-week pay in full to its crew members.

Many employees are working from home, and that the streaming service is trying to keep things as usual, during the tough times. With respect to the massive traffic on Netflix amid the social distancing, Ted Sarandos adds that people are definitely watching more of Netflix during this time and that they are managing the surge in traffic pretty well.

