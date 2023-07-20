Netflix’s The Deepest Breath: Tragic tale of freediver Stephen Keenan unfolds

Netflix's latest documentary, The Deepest Breath, directed by Laura McGann, delves into the extreme sport of freediving, where divers plunge into the depths of the ocean using only their breath, without oxygen tanks or scuba gear. The film follows the lives of two divers, Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan, and their careers in this high-risk sport. However, disaster struck during a dive in the notorious Blue Hole in Egypt in 2017, leaving the freediving community mourning the loss of a talented safety diver.

The backstory of Alessia Zecchini

Alessia Zecchini, an exceptional Italian freediver, crossed paths with Stephen Keenan, who fell in love with the sport during a holiday in Egypt in 2009. As a safety diver, Keenan accompanied divers during their dives, ensuring their safety during ascents to avoid blackouts or unconsciousness due to lack of oxygen. He had become a prominent figure in the freediving community, teaching and coaching divers to success, including Zecchini.

The Blue Hole

The Blue Hole, a sinkhole in the Red Sea near Dahab, Egypt, is a legendary yet perilous diving spot known as "the divers' cemetery." The arch within it is a challenging target for freedivers, leading to numerous fatalities over the years, making it one of the most dangerous sites for divers worldwide.

The tragic dive of Stephen Keenan

On a fateful day in July 2017, unfavorable conditions in the Blue Hole challenged Zecchini during her descent. Keenan rushed to her aid when she became disoriented, successfully guiding her back to the surface. Unfortunately, he suffered a blackout while attempting to ascend and was found unresponsive, tragically losing his life on the way to the hospital.

The Deepest Breath provides an intimate look into the exhilarating world of freediving, highlighting its rewards and dangers. The film serves as a reminder of the risks these athletes take and the tight-knit community that mourned the loss of a remarkable safety diver. Alessia Zecchini continues to excel in the sport, breaking world records, while Stephen Keenan's legacy lives on as he remains in the hearts of those he touched. The documentary is now available to stream on Netflix, shedding light on this mesmerizing yet perilous pursuit.

The Deepest Breath is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday 19 July

