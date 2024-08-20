Netflix's The Union Ending Explained: What Happens To Mike And Roxanne?

The Union, starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg, delivers an adrenaline rush that fans have been craving. In the film, Special Agent Roxanne recruits her high school boyfriend, Mike McKenna, into her special forces unit, leading to a dramatic turn in his life. The movie teases audiences with the intriguing journey of a New Jersey man who, after meeting his girlfriend in a bar, finds himself unexpectedly transported to London.

As the movie moves forward, we see lots of action, drama, emotions, and a plot twist that will blow your mind. As the stakes are raised for Mike, trained by her ex, things are getting to be fast and furious for him. Without creating any further curiosity, let's find out how things happened with Mike and Roxanne, alongside a mission for which Mike was transferred from America to London.

The Union Ending Explained: Did it work between Roxanne and Mike?

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry's equation on the Netflix action was quite a spectacle to watch. Mike (Wahlberg) played a very clueless character of a construction worker. Meeting his high school sweetheart did open the gates for love, but what next happened blew our minds. The special agent Roxanne abducts her former boyfriend and takes him to London. Upon hearing a major mission, Mike is trained and ready for the mission.

Mike outstands the members of the special force, and the mission is a success. He in turn becomes a member of the special forces, but it's just a start for Mike and Roxanne. In the movie, Roxanne faces her past, but this doesn't hinder their mission. They were tasked with bringing the intelligence back to safety, but that too was difficult since Roxanne's husband was behind everything.

Why did Roxanne's husband betray his team?

Nick, played by Mike Colter, happens to be Roxanne's husband. As the movie proceeds. Nick's character was presumed dead, trying to save the intel. He faked his death and was the one who stole it. He became greedy and reasoned, shocking Roxanne, that he and his team of special forces never rewarded him for his work. Gone are those days when he worked for the government, and now he wants money and some fun.

He joins hands with Juliet Quinn, who is an auction bidder, and promises him to be rich.

What happens after Mike and Roxanne save the intel?

Surprising everyone and even Roxanne, Mike is taking another step in his life. Towards the end, Mike is recruited as the special agent in the team, alongside Roxanne. They attend the wedding of Mike's best friend, and this might be the start of their new chapter in books of romance. Though it's not seen in the movie whether they start from there, the fire is lit.

The makers have left it to fans to decide whether they start dating or not. The recruitment of Mike was surprising, but it worked out just perfectly.

What are Blue Collar recruits?

The head of the special forces, Tom Brennon, played by JK Simmons, often referred to Mike as a blue-collar, since he believed that those people who are invisible in society would blend in just fine in the special forces.

The movie posed to be an action romance, but there were very few instances of romance. Mike's character did find a purpose in life and also a hopeful love story starting soon. For Roxanne, it was a little too much after seeing her husband end up being the bad guy, which made Roxanne heartbroken, yet she received it soon.

The Union ended on an open note, hinting at a sequel, but that too will have a follow-up to Mike and Roxanne's relationship and a new mission. What happens next might not be too surprising.

