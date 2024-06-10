Netizens Believe Charli XCX’s Sympathy Is a Knife Song References Taylor Swift; ‘1000000% About’ Love Story Singer

While a few have been enjoying the newly launched songs by Charli XCX from her latest album, some have pointed out an odd occurrence. The netizens alleged that one of her newly launched tracks talks about Taylor Swift.

Although it isn't a direct reference or mention, the Swifties have managed to find a way to start a debate online.

Charli XCX about Taylor Swift

The track Sympathy is a Knife is one of her latest ones that gives the listeners a strong feeling of neon-lit melodies. While many are enjoying the new beats and dancing to them, a few have been trying to understand Charli XCX’s thoughts that she has portrayed in the track.

Listening to the lyrics that go like: “This one girl taps my insecurities. Don't know if it's real or if I'm spiraling. One voice tells me that they laugh. George says I'm just paranoid,” the swifties have alleged that the song talks about the Love Story singer. They figured after the mention of the name George in the song.

George Daniel was the fiancee of Charli and he is also the drummer of the band called The 1975. The same band consists of Matty Healy, the frontman, who once dated Taylor Swift.

As per the fans of the Blank Space singer, Charli and Geroge were dating during the same period when Matty and Swift were together. Somewhere in the song, the singer also mentions, “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick.”

Listening to this, the Swifties have called the track a Taylor diss track.

Fans reacting to Charli XCX’s song

Looking at the way the song takes turns and slowly hints at being a Taylor diss track, the fans of the Shake It Off singer took it to social media and expressed their thoughts.

A listener was seen posting a picture of the lyrics on X (formerly Twitter) while stating, “Wait is sympathy is a knife about Taylor,” while also mentioning the timeline of Charli and George’s dating period.

Another post read, “Sympathy is a knife on Charli xcx’s new album is 1000000% about Taylor.”

In a post regarding Sympathy is a Knife, a fan asked how it could not be about Taylor Swift, while another one shared, “The swifties still not catching on that.”

The above-stated song is a part of Brat, an album by Charli XCX that was launched on June 7, 2024. The stated project is her sixth studio album for which the artist has worked along with several producers and writers, including Alexander Guy Cook, Henry Walter, Cirkut, A.G Cook, and more.

