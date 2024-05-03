Netizens React To Sam Asghari’s ‘Life Update’ Post Amidst Britney Spears Hotel Drama With Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz

Sam Asghari sparks debate amongst netizens after posting a "life update" days after his ex-wife's alleged altercation and hotel drama! Check out what netizens suggested about the post...

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari (Getty Images)

Fans reacted to Asghari’s post saying “Timing is everything!” 

Britney Spears's ex-husband Sam Asghari posted a shirtless pic on Instagram captioned “life update” a few days after the former’s paramedics drama.  Fans have mixed reactions, check it out!

 

Fans react to Sam Asghari’s Post

While some thought it was great of Asghari to flaunt his single life, some thought the timing of the post wasn’t a coincidence. The post had the model posing shirtless in a presumably hilly area with his dog and he captioned it “life update” with a smiley face. A user complimented the picture saying “single life suits” him. 

Some haters pointed out that he posted this very close to the Gimme More hit-maker's alleged fight with her boyfriend. “You post[ed] this right after Britney’s post,” a user wrote. 

“Timing is everything. There is no way this coincidence. @samasghari you are too classy for this. Just don’t (do it).” another user commented. 

Asghari and Spears met in 2016 and instantly started going out. After six years of courtship and the conclusion of the singer’s conservatorship trial, the couple married in June 2022. But shockingly, the marriage was short-lived and Asghari filed for divorce in September next year. 

What’s the Britney Spears drama?

Paramedics were called at Chateau Marmont over an “injured girl” who reportedly was the Princess of Pop after her alleged altercation with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz. The couple was spotted coming out of the hotel looking injured which sparked concerns. 

Reportedly, the singer's friends have been worried about her well-being and over her former housekeeper whom they called “bad news.”

After the chaos, Spears was returned “safely” to her home by her security. Later, she took to Instagram to share her “embarrassed” appearance and claimed that the paramedics were called illegally upon her and made her feel “completely harassed.” 

In the crying video she posted on her story, she showed her swollen “twisted ankle” which she did by trying to “do a leap in the living room” and claimed that the whole scenario was a “set-up” for her. This incident took place a day after Spears and Asghari’s divorce was finalized.  

 

