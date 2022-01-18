Neve Campbell opens up on why she decided to tell her son he's adopted: Tell them who they are

Neve Campbell discusses how she addresses the subject of adoption with her 3-year-old son. The Scream star, 48, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and discussed why she told her son Raynor "from the beginning" that she and husband JJ Feild welcomed him through adoption.

"I read a lot about it. I think back in the day we used to think 'Keep it from them and throw it at them when they're 21 so their entire reality falls apart,' which makes so much sense," she said as per PEOPLE. "Really the guidance that I had was even before they understand the language, talk about their birth mother, talk about their story. Tell them who they are." "It's no surprise for Raynor in any way," Campbell explains, referring to her decision to disclose Raynor's adoption with him.

However, she also revealed, the Craft actress even went so far as to ask Raynor's birth mother for a picture of herself and a letter so that her son would know where he came from. Raynor is the second of Campbell's two children. Her husband, JJ Feild, and she have a 9-year-old kid named Caspian. While she's had her hands full recently with her family, she's also kept a hectic schedule in her work life.

As per PEOPLE, in addition to starring in the new Scream film, which was released earlier this month, Campbell recently completed filming for her role in the upcoming television series The Lincoln Lawyer. Based on the novel and film of the same name, the series follows an idealistic lawyer who works out of the trunk of his vehicle. Meanwhile, The Scream released on January 14, 2022.

ALSO READ:Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.