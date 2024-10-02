Neve Campbell Starrer Scream 7 To Hit Theaters On THIS Date; Check Release Details Here

The Scream film franchise is expanding with the seventh edition of the movies releasing in 2026. The makers of the movies have set the date for the movie release to be on February 27, 2026.

According to the reports, Neve Campbell will return to the franchise by reprising her role of Sidney Prescott. The actress’ return was confirmed after her alleged salary disputes with Kevin Williamson, the creator of the movie series, and the director of the upcoming film.

As for the date slot, the film has been perfectly placed with no other major titles clashing in on the same weekend. On the following weekend, The Cat in the Hat and Pixar’s Hoppers are slated, which is expected to attract an audience in bulk.

Ahead of setting the date, the film’s cast and crew members underwent some offscreen issues, including Melissa Barera getting fired from the franchise over her comments on the Israel-Hamas war, which fueled the fire.

Jenna Ortega was roped in for the upcoming film but ultimately had to drop out due to her date commitments on Wednesday, and the director, too, got replaced due to some unknown reasons.

Apart from Campbell, Grey’s Anatomy actor Patrick Dempsey is also rumored to return as his character of Det. Mark Kincaid. Meanwhile, speaking about her return to the Scream movies, Campbell said to the People Magazine, "Those movies have been such a big part of my life and it means so much to me, and I was sad to miss the last one, to not be a part of it.”

She further added, "I was really grateful that they came back to me in a respectful way. I think that means a lot to women and to society. I'm grateful to be able to step in Sidney's shoes again and tell her story."

Additionally, Courteney Cox, too, is in talks to return to the hit franchise as her character of Gale Weathers.

For the previous Scream films, the movies had well gripped the audience to the horror drama, leading it to perform well at the box office. The plot and cast details for Scream 7 have currently been kept under wraps, and it will be rolled out soon.

