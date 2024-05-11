Neve Campbell Talks About Her Character From Party of Five; Says 'She's a Bright Girl'

Neve Campbell discusses her legendary role as Julia Salinger from the 1990s drama Party of Five. She speculates about what Julia might be up to following the 2000 series finale in an interview for PEOPLE StyleWatch’s Spring 2024 issue. The show concludes with Julia, the middle child of the five Salinger siblings, departing San Francisco at the age of twenty.

Neve Campbell imagines that Julia Salinger would follow her dream of being a professional writer and her passion for writing after she and her siblings parted ways. According to Campbell, Julia may have written a few novels or perhaps contributed to esteemed journals like the New York Times.

Regarding her love life, Campbell jokingly implies that Julia most likely ended up with Justin, the Michael Goorjian character who has been Julia's lengthy love interest. This is a result that many fans would definitely want.

Party of Five Cast Reflects on Lifelong Bonds and Lasting Impact of the Show

Neve Campbell and Michael Goorjian, who portrayed Justin on Party of Five, have remained close friends even after three decades since their time on the Fox series. Now 53, Goorjian holds a special place in Campbell's life as the godfather of her two children, Caspian (11) and Raynor (6), whom she shares with her partner JJ Feild.

Furthermore, Campbell is still close to Lacey Chabert, who on the sitcom played Julia's younger sister Claudia. Thinking back on their relationship, Campbell remembers that Chabert was only a small child when they first met, and she is amazed at how she has grown to be a 41-year-old extraordinary lady and joyful mother. Their continued relationships attest to the lingering influence of their common experiences on the Party of Five.

Neve Campbell Reflects on Enduring Bond with Party of Five Cast Despite Infrequent Meetups

As much as Neve Campbell misses her on-screen brothers Scott Wolf and Matthew Fox, she notes that the Party of Five cast is still close-knit. Thinking back on their long friendship, Campbell credits their connection to the demanding schedule they had to work under while playing traumatized siblings.

During the filming of the series, they often worked tirelessly for 16 to 17 hours a day, from Monday to Friday, for ten months straight. Their dedication to their craft meant that they spent more time on set than with their loved ones or friends, due to the demanding nature of their schedule.

Campbell believes that the cast members formed a close friendship due to their shared experience of portraying a tight-knit family facing challenging circumstances on screen.

Party of Five Cast Reflects on Family Bond and Impact of the Show

In January 2023, Chabert reiterated this feeling when she called the Party of Five cast a family in an appearance on Good Day DC. Looking back on her experience, she stressed how much the amazing group of people she worked with on the program affected who she is now. Chabert spoke of her castmates as having an enduring closeness and connection.

Similarly, in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE Now, Scott Wolf, now 55, talked about his emotional experience rewatching episodes of the Netflix series. He emphasized how much the group had grown to be like a second family to him, comparing the experience to going back to his childhood and relatives.

The complete show Party of Five is available on Apple TV for those who want to relive the moments.

