Julia Fox On How She Enjoyed Celibacy Over The Last 2.5 Years

Julia Fox, known for her breakout role in Uncut Gems and her high-profile relationship with Kanye West. She is also known for her bold personality and unique career choices and has recently revealed a surprising aspect of her personal life.

She revealed she has been celibate for the past two and a half years. Yes, you read that right. Julia Fox has chosen to abstain from sex, and she says it’s one of the best decisions she’s ever made. This news surprised many, especially considering her past, but Julia says it’s her best decision. Let’s dive into her journey and understand why she believes celibacy has made her feel “never better.”

Julia Fox’s journey to celibacy

Julia Fox revealed her celibate lifestyle in the comments of a TikTok video. She responded to a video about a Bumble ad that many women found offensive. The ad suggested that “celibacy is not the answer,” but Julia disagreed. In response to the video, Julia wrote, “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.” Her comment on TikTok received more than 30K likes and over 200 supportive comments.

One person said, “Same, Truly, never been happier and more peaceful in body, mind, and spirit.” Another one called her “Queen.” While some people even shared their own journeys with celibacy and applauded Julia for being honest. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Interestingly, Fox has also been open about her relationships not always being centered around sex. She famously dated Kanye West, but she claims that they didn’t have any physical intimacy connection. Julia honestly sheds light on the fact that relationships can be meaningful and fulfilling in various ways, not just with physical intimacy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Julia Fox Weight Loss: The Story Behind How She Lost 15 Pounds

What’s the reason behind Julia’s decision

Julia hasn’t given a specific reason for her celibacy, but she seems to finding peace and happiness in this lifestyle. Many people, including Julia, find that celibacy brings various benefits. It can lead to increased focus, creativity, and personal growth.

Before she decided to embrace celibacy, Julia had a very different lifestyle. She was famously a dominatrix, earning hundreds of dollars an hour to dominate clients. This past shaped her views on sex and relationships.

Julia gave insights into her thoughts on relationships in her memoir

In her memoir Down the Drain which came out in October 2023, Julia opens up about her thoughts on sex and relationships. In her book, she talked about her past job as a dominatrix and how it changed the way she saw physical intimacy. She sees it more as a sort of business deal. This made her think differently about intimacy, leading her to choose celibacy.

Apart from Julia, other celebs like singer Craig David have shared similar experiences with celibacy.

In her memoir, Julia also reflected on her time with the artist, whom readers recognized as Kanye West. She described their first meeting in Miami for New Year’s where they partied, played games, and did a photoshoot together. But things got weird when he asked her to be his girlfriend after just one dinner. Even though they had fancy experiences, Julia felt uncomfortable with all the attention, controlling behavior, and how Kanye wanted to make it official. All of this and Kanye's making her sign a contract affected their relationship. And it didn’t last long.

ALSO READ: Goat: Julia Fox To Star As Female Lead Alongside Marlon Wayans In Psychological Horror Film