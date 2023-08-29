'Never been one of those girls who dresses provocatively': Millie Bobby Brown once told Drew Barrymore about her fashion sense

In the realm of Hollywood, stories of instant fame and meteoric rises have become almost commonplace. The journey of Millie Bobby Brown, the doe-eyed actress who captivated hearts as Eleven in "Stranger Things," is no exception. In an interview for Teen Vogue's Volume III: Icons issue, Drew Barrymore sits down with Millie to delve into her whirlwind rise to stardom, the unique dynamics of her on-set family, the challenges of growing up during the social media boom, and her unwavering dedication to both acting and fashion.

Millie's transformation

Drew and Millie begin the conversation by sharing a common experience - the transformative power of hair extensions on a movie set. Millie, who famously shaved her head for her role as Eleven, reveals how she felt more confident with short hair and how the experience of embracing the change was liberating. Drew relates, recounting her own history of hair transformations and the shifts in attitude they brought about.

Stranger Things and E.T. connection

The interview takes a turn toward the influences that shaped "Stranger Things." Millie reflects on the parallels between the show and Drew's iconic role in "E.T.," both touching on themes of family, humanity, and suburbia. The two actresses discuss the relatability that grounds both series and the intriguing mix of the improbable and the impossible.

The audition process: Rawness and vulnerability

Millie's journey to landing the role of Eleven was no walk in the park. She shares her audition experience, highlighting the slow start that eventually led to a whirlwind of tapes and Skype calls. The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, provided references to '80s movies and E.T., leaving Millie initially puzzled about her character's nature as an "alien." The rollercoaster process finally led to her screen test with Finn Wolfhard and the ultimate call to become Eleven.

Instant fame and social media boom

Navigating fame is no easy feat, especially for someone like Millie who found herself in the spotlight virtually overnight. The interview delves into the challenges of growing up during the social media boom. Millie, however, remains focused on her passion for acting and unaffected by the distractions of social media. She credits her family's support for helping her maintain a sense of normalcy and balance.

The journey of success and youthfulness

The conversation wraps up with a reflection on Millie's journey and the unique path she's taken as a young actress. Drew lauds Millie for inspiring young girls to be themselves and to resist the pressure of fast-tracking their lives. Millie, in turn, highlights the importance of doing one's own thing and staying true to oneself.

