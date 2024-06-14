'Never Denied My Blackness': Tyla Breaks Silence After Breakfast Club Interview Controversy

South African singer Tyla recently caused a stir after she went to The Breakfast Club. In the course of the interview, the Water songstress dodged a question about her racial identity which sparked a lot of online discussion.

The happening at The Breakfast Club

Charlamagne Tha God had asked Tyla on-air whether she identifies as colored. Instead of answering, Tyla turned to look at her team. At this point, a request came from a team member; “Can we not, por favor?” Charlamagne replied that they wouldn’t be cutting out their plea to move forward from the inquiry.

In an earlier interview with Cosmopolitan, Tyla said that race is understood differently in South Africa than it is in America. The term used for biracial individuals in South Africa is colored, which African Americans discarded because of its association with Jim Crow-era racism in the US.

Tyla’s explanation

After the show, Tyla posted on Twitter. She put it clearly; “Never denied my Blackness, idk where that came from.” She then pointed out that she has mixed blood of African, Irish, and Indian descent. This was followed by another remark by Tyla while explaining how races are named in South Africa: “…I’m both Coloured in South Africa and a black [woman]…”

Also during the interview, Charlamagne brought up Kevin Hart’s framed quote to Kai Cenat regarding the comedic dismissal by Tyla. Hart and Cenat were going viral over it but hilarious nonetheless.

Reactions on social media

Consequently, different reactions were experienced across social media platforms following what Tyla had said. One user @jaysun_rand remarked that “This is primarily an American obsession. She is from SA…We should respect her decision to at this time not be classified into the ‘American box of Race check marks.’”

Similarly, @tumexxjr posted “Americans really think the world revolves around them. yall better travel outside of Miami and get educated.” User @y0_53f also added, “She’s right, race isn’t your whole identity.”

In addition, Tyla has illuminated the differences in racial identities across cultures, thus expanding the conversation about race.

