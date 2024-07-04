'Never Felt More Beautiful': Olivia Culpo Reveals Why She Skipped Mascara On Her Wedding Day

Popular singer-songwriter Olivia Culpo, a former pageant queen, chose a natural look for her wedding to Christian McCaffrey. In a Vogue interview, the 32-year-old Miss Universe revealed she didn't wear mascara, lip liner, or eyebrow makeup. She kept her brunette hair sleek and straight under a 16-foot lace Dolce & Gabbana veil.

“I never felt more beautiful than in my ceremony dress and veil. I wanted the simplicity to harmonize perfectly,” the influencer shared.

Olivia Culpo embraces minimalism in Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown

Olivia Culpo chose a timeless, minimalist dress for her wedding, avoiding any hint of sexiness. She walked down the aisle in a long-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown with a voluminous skirt and buttons down the back. "There's so much beauty in simplicity," she said, noting her husband finds this look the most beautiful.

Culpo believed Christian found her most beautiful in timeless, covered, and elegant attire. The gown also held symbolic meaning for her, reflecting the seriousness of their commitment.

Culpo and McCaffrey married on June 29 at a chapel in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. For the celebrations at Ocean House, a luxury resort, Culpo wore two additional outfits and had different hairstyles.

Olivia Culpo stuns in two reception looks with chic hairstyles

She paired her off-the-shoulder reception gown with a half-up hairstyle. Later, she wore a ponytail with her retro after-party minidress, which featured a sheer hoop skirt and rose appliqués.

The couple, who started dating in 2019, announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2023.

The proposal happened during their Utah trip. It involved a sparkler featuring a large oval diamond and side stones from the San Francisco 49ers.

Culpo shared on her Instagram Stories that she tried to keep it quiet for as long as possible, but apparently, word travels fast. She is marrying her best friend, and she loves him very much.

