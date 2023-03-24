'Never had any doubt': Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty creator free of domestic violence charges

Orange County District Attorney's spokeswoman Kimberly Edds announced that the two felony charges against a former girlfriend were dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Roiland responded on Twitter, expressing his gratitude for the dismissal and thanking the District Attorney for their decision. Edds thanked the District Attorney for their commitment to justice and for recognizing that the evidence was not sufficient to sustain a guilty verdict.

“I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come,” he said. “I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.”

He added that he is “disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of a bitter ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled.’”

John Roiland, 43, was facing charges of corporal injury and false imprisonment by the use of menace, fraud, violence, or deceit against a woman he was living with in May of 2020. The woman was not identified in court documents. The disturbing allegations remained unnoticed until January 2021, when NBC News reported on them. Roiland was subsequently arrested and is currently awaiting trial on the charges.

20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals had announced that they are cutting ties with him and that his roles will be recast following reports of the charges against him. Both Adult Swim and Cartoon Network have taken similar actions, making it clear that they do not condone such behavior. This decision will affect two animated series he was involved in, both produced by 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals.

The companies declined to comment on Wednesday when asked about the tweet from Justin Roiland, who stated that he is "determined to move forward and focus both on his creative projects and restoring his good name." Roiland has not yet revealed the details behind the controversy that led to the situation, but he is certain that he will continue to strive for success in his creative endeavors.

