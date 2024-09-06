‘Never Had Anybody Believe In Me’: George Lopez Speaks About Sandra Bullock’s Impact In His Life

A friend in need is a friend indeed! As comedian George Lopez said, he holds a special place in his heart for actress Sandra Bullock. Lopez, who graced the iHeartRadio's Politickin' with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson podcast on September 5, reflected on their friendship and said that she changed his life.

Lopez said Bullock was set to go to a comedy club he was performing at in the mid to late '90s until he begged the manager not to let her go because he was "drinking a lot" and didn't want her "to see me like this."

He added that although he did not even know her back then, he still insisted she not leave the green room begging. Later, he said that when Bullock saw him, he had cleaned up a bit, and she called him to her office.

He revealed that they sat in her office for three hours and discussed work, adding, "I'd never had anybody believe in me."

The two creative minds crossed paths approximately a year and a half later when the actress, who would go on and become an executive producer for his hit television show, George Lopez, was looking for new talent.

The show premiered soon after in 2002 and aired for six seasons until 2007. Furthermore, he was thankful to Sandra Bullock for providing him an opportunity and helping him become who is today.

"I wouldn't be anybody without her," he said. Moreover, this is not the first time the comedian has spoken so highly of her. In a 2006 interview with PEOPLE, he spoke about her and said she has always been a person who sticks to her words.

Lopez is known for his expressive stage persona and comically unfortunate depictions of the Mexican American experience. Lopez is currently on his stand-up comedy tour, The Wall World Tour, in arenas across the country.

He has performed in several stand-up shows, late-night television shows, and films. In addition to comedy, he founded the George Lopez Foundation, whose mission is to create positive, permanent change for underprivileged children.

With his impressive career trajectory, he has cemented his name in the showbiz industry as one of the best and most prominent comedians of all time.

