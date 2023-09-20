'Never had the luxury of going to India': When Tom Holland revealed visiting India was on top of his 'bucket list'

In an interview, Tom Holland spoke about how visiting India was “on top” of his bucket list. He also shared that he enjoyed an outing to an Indian restaurant and that he loved the cuisine there. Tom Holland and Zendaya got together to promote their movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor had shed light on their love for Indian culture.

When Tom Holland spoke about his love for Indian cuisine and desire to visit India

While promoting their movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya and Tom Holland spoke to India Today about visiting India and enjoying the cuisine. The actor mentioned how he wanted to visit India and said, "I have never had the luxury of going to India. It is absolutely on the top of my bucket list. We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time.”

He continued, “I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all. We are delighted that this film is releasing in India and we promise that we will come and visit soon."

Adding to this, the Euphoria actress said, "We are really grateful for all the love and support and hope that you guys will have as much fun as we had making it."

Tom Holland and Zendaya visited India for the opening gala of the NMACC

The love-birds visited India to attend the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. They walked the red carpet along with other international stars like Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas. Later, in an interview with Zoom, Tom revealed that he loved India. The actor said, "I had a wonderful trip. It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to India, and I'm delighted to say that I'm excited to come back. I met amazing people, we had wonderful food, and we got to see the wonderful Ambani Cultural Centre. So yeah, I had a beautiful time."

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya are going to star in the fourth Spider-Man movie. On the other hand, Zendaya is all set to star in Challengers and Dune: Part Two, which are both scheduled to release next year. Holland was last seen in The Crowded Room.

ALSO READ: 'Maybe like an inch or two at best': Tom Holland once addressed his height difference with girlfriend Zendaya while promoting USD 1.9 billion movie