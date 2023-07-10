Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is 'ready to roll' for a 'crying' Lizzo; Find out what happened

Comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever wrapped up with its season four finale on June 8, 2023, and fans had mixed reactions to the direction the show took. While some were happy about Devi ending up with Ben, others were disappointed by the way they sidelined Paxton, her original love interest. Regardless, the series bid adieu, and netizens weren't the only ones binge-watching it. Here's what singer Lizzo has to say about the popular Netflix series.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is 'ready to roll' for a 'crying' Lizzo

The 35-year-old rapper, who is known for spreading body positivity, took to her Twitter to share her thoughts and feelings about the final season. "I'm on the last episode-- why did the prom episode have me crying liekkkk," she wrote. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays the role of Devi Vishwakumar, screenshotted the tweet since Lizzo's tweets are only visible to her followers at the moment because of her privacy settings. She then proceeded to tweet it in an attempt to fangirl.

She tweeted, "ma'am if you need anything from me just lmk and I’ll be there READY TO ROLL [salute face emoji] [red heart emoji]." The 21-year-old Canadian actress was initially unaware of this and was informed by the fans. "Lizzo is also a fan of your series," one user replied to a previous tweet of Ramakrishnan. "WAIT HUHHH LIZZO??? HOW DO WE KNOW THIS DONT PLAY WITH ME," the actress replied and was told about the tweet.

"soooo likeeee lizzo knows my face?? ahdhkskwhsks [crying face emoji] [x2 heart emojis]," she fangirled soon after. Still shocked, the actress replied a fan, "LIKE BE SO FUCKING REAL RN AM I PRANKED." When another user asked, "LMAO WHOS TEAM IS SHE ONNN," asking which pairing she ships, Ramakrishnan replied, "queen lizzo is on team Devi first and foremost I just know it." The official series account also quoted her tweet.

More about Never Have I Ever

"on standby for anyone who needs a shoulder or two to cry on [salute face emoji]," the tweet read. Never Have I Ever first premiered on April 27, 2020, on Netflix. After a four-season run, it wrapped up on June 8, 2023. Apart from Ramakrishnan, the series starred Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Jaren Lewison as Benjamin Gross, Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, and Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal.

