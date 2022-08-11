Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Mindy Kaling share why season 3 is all about being 'team Devi'

With Never Have I Ever season 3 inching closer to release, co-creator Mindy Kaling and main lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are leaving hints for what fans could expect from the season. In a recent sit-down with ET, Kaling and Ramakrishnan shared that the third instalment of the popular Netflix series was al about growth for the protagonist Devi.

During the chat, Kaling mentioned, "The romance is obviously so fun and we love those sexy situations and all the awkwardness and all the observations about that," though she revealed that season 3 was not just about that as she continued, "But ultimately, this show, we wanted it to be about a young woman who has gone through some trauma and have her heal. There’s setbacks and then there’s times when she does a lot of growth. That is the most important to me and that’s why it’s so joyous to have Maitreyi playing this part because she’s so funny in the first episode [of season 3] alone, which I wrote."

Kaling went on to note, "But it is these moments with her dad or with her therapist, played by the wonderful Niecy Nash, where you get what is under the layers of... trying to be cool. She’s gonna be okay, so that’s the most important part of the show for me," and added, "It's definitely a Team Devi season."

Though both Kaling and Ramakrishnan insist the season is all about "team Devi," the show is ready to see another love triangle with Devi and her dream guy Paxton trying to make things work, a new addition to the cast shakes things up. Ramakrishnan admitted, "Dude, she's got game," to which Kaling added, "This season it’s very, very vicarious."

