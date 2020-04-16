Never Have I Ever: Meet a young Mindy Kaling in the trailer of her new coming of age comedy teen series

Meet a young Mindy Kaling in the trailer of her new teen comedy series Never Have I Ever. Read on to know more.

The trailer for Netflix’s comedy series Never Have I Ever is here and it is overloading with spicy teen drama and romance. Mindy Kaling’s coming of age series, which is inspired by the comedian’s childhood, is scheduled to release on April 27. According to the description on the streaming service, the series will revolve around the lead character Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Devi is a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl who wants to go “pariah to popular.”

As she navigates through her teenage school life with her two best friends, the trailer promises to take us on a laugh riot. The trailer starts with a classic hilarious would-be erotic dream sequence that motivates Devi into making some changes in her life. One of her friends even calls her “Indian Kardashian.” Then, there is a guy who is just casually sitting in a classroom eating an entire onion. “Buckle up for some steamy teen romance,” Devi says in the trailer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maitreyi secured the lead role over 15,000 others who responded to the casting call. The 18-year-old actress recently opened up about working on the series and stated that Mindy is one of her role models. The upcoming show will be her very first acting credit. The show is not the only thing that has been keeping Mindy busy lately. She recently appeared in “The Morning Show,” she was last seen hitting the big screens in the 2018 film Ocean’s 8.

