Never Have I Ever: Richa Shukla shares fun BTS photos with co stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Poorna Jagannathan

Never Have I Ever actress Richa Shukla shared a series of fun BTS photos with co-stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan. Check them out.

Richa Shukla just posted a series of behind the scene pictures with her Never Have I Ever co-stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Poorna Jagannathan, and it seems like the actors had a blast working together on the Netflix series. In the photos, the actors can be seen smiling brightly for selfies. In one of the pictures, the three can be seen sitting in a car looking all traditional and pretty in sarees. “Love my TV family,” Richa, who played the role of Kamala in Mindy Kaling's series, wrote alongside the pictures.

Reacting to one of the pictures, Maitreyi, who plays the lead role of Devi in the show, took to the comment section and wrote, “Brooo Kamalas Mexican food is thereeee.” The actress posted the pictures just a day after she shared a throwback video of herself and Maitreyi from Never Have I Ever's wrap up party. In the clip, the two channelize their inner Bollywood divas as they dance their hearts out to a Punjabi track. The two are also joined by Poorna, who played the role of Devi's mother in the series.

Check out the post here:

“We asked for a Bollywood song and of course we got Punjabi MC - but nonetheless the party got way more fun,” Richa wrote in the comment section. Mindy’s show premiered on Netflix on April 27 and instantly became the viewer’s favourite. It started trending on the number 1 spot in no time. The show revolves around the lead character Devi, an American Indian girl with ultimate teenage problems.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa turn into Bollywood divas & dance to a Punjabi track

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×