Never Have I Ever Season 2 release date announced; Rapper Common to get a recurring role as Dr. Chris Jackson

The teenage comedy-drama Never Have I Ever is returning for a season 2. Rapper-Actor Common gets a series regular role as Dr. Chris Jackson.

The release date for Season 2 of Never Have I Ever just got announced. Mindy Kaling’s hit series would drop on the platform in July 2021 though an exact date is not out yet. The season will continue from Devi’s recurring confusion between Ben and Paxton. In one of the images shared by creator Mindy Kaling, Devi is standing in her brightly lit room with a board right next to her where she has written comparison points between both Ben and Paxton.

While sharing the update, Mindy posted on Instagram with the caption, ‘HOT NEW PICS FROM @neverhaveiever AND SOME HIGH PROFILE NEW FRIENDS AND WE ARE COMING BACK IN JULY.” Fans have reacted with an open heart to the announcement by pouring love and expressing their wait for the new season. All the actors from the first season are reprising their respective roles back and the storyline will dwell more on Devi’s coming-of-age as a sophomore who wants to improve her life and will have to go through multiple narrative tracks for the metamorphosis.

A major announcement has also been made where popular rapper Common will be reprising his role as Dr. Chris Jackson as a suave dermatologist and now will be given a recurring role in the coming of age comedy. Dr. Chris Jackson works in Devi’s mother Nalini’s building but she is not impressed by his high-end celebrity clients though everyone else is. The series is based on Mindy Kaling’s own life experiences as a first-generation Indian-American in America and is co-created by Lang Fisher.

