Never Have I Ever Season 3: Mindy Kaling reveals how Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon Phillippe came on board

Never Have I Ever's third season released recently and while the series regulars such as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewinson returned to reprise their roles, the popular Netflix show also marked the acting debut for a star kid in a guest appearance. Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe made a came on the new season.

In the new season, Deacon Phillippe was introduced as Parker, a friend of Devi’s new love interest Des (Anirudh Pisharody) and a member of her school’s rival debate team during one of the episodes. While speaking to Variety, Mindy Kaling spoke about how Witherspoon's son came on board. She said, "We were breaking the season and there was this role that seemed like it would be perfect for Deacon."

Kaling who is known to be a good friend to Reese Witherspoon spoke about the latter telling her about her son being interested in pursuing acting. Speaking about what it was like having Deacon on the set of her show, Mindy further added, "He’s so talented, he’s so funny and fit in perfectly with the cast. The cast and the crew loved him and it was special to have him."

As for another new addition to the season, it was also Anirudh Pisharody who got introduced as Devi's new love interest in her already complicated love life which consists of a love triangle. With the addition of Anirudh, the cast members described this season of the show as consisting of a love square. The fourth season of Never Have I Ever will be its final season.

