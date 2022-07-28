Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer: Devi embarks on new romantic adventures as Paxton and her make it official

The trailer of the third season of Never Have I Ever is finally here and it looks like Mindy Kaling is bringing us yet another exciting season. The trailer of the third season kicks off with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Devi making her relationship with Paxton (Darren Barnet) official at school as a result of which her popularity skyrockets.

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) embarks on new romantic adventures as she enters a relationship with Paxton. The trailer showcases that it's not all easy for Devi as her new relationship status comes with its own setbacks with all the popular kids in school are giving her the side-eye. Her therapist also points out in the trailer how a relationship isn’t the magical solution to all of her problems.

The trailer also showcases some loved-up moments between Devi and Paxton as the duo share steamy kisses. But just when you think things are going smoothly for Devi, a new guy enters and unlike her description of a "dorky" Indian dude, he's a rather strikingly handsome boy. It looks like with this new entrant, Devi's love life may soon once again spin into chaos.

Check out trailer of Never Have I Ever Season 3 here:

After the first two seasons of the show were received extremely well by viewers, Netflix ordered another season. The third season of the show will have Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young reprising their characters with John McEnroe returning as the narrator. The third season of the show is all set to premiere on August 12.

How excited are you to watch the third season of Never Have I Ever? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Never Have I Ever: Netflix RENEWS Maitreyi Ramakrishnan starring series for fourth and final season