Never Have I Ever Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans go feral about the cliffhanger ending of Mindy Kaling's show

Following the release of Mindy Kaling's highly anticipated third season of the teen drama Never Have I Ever, fans are taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series is centred around a fictional take on the life of a brown girl in high school. Being directed by Kaling, fans expect a ton from the series and their reactions say the creator successfully delivered.

The series has a stellar cast including headlining actors like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani and more. The official synopsis for the third season of the series reads, "In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."

As for the fans on Twitter, the series was once again a hit. With the third season starting, fans were eagerly waiting to see Devi finally spend time with Paxton who the majority ships Devi with but then there are fans who still like to see Devi with Ben and with the new arrival, now with Des. But the thing that stays common among the vast majority of audience members is that they enjoyed feeling the butterflies of the teen drama yet again though the part that occupied the timeline's attention was the cliffhanger ending of the series. Continue scrolling to swipe through some reactions by fans on Twitter.

