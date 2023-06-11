Never Have I Ever Season 4: Does a 'satisfying' ending make sense? Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals WHY

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison opened up about the wholesome ending of Never Have I Ever with Season 4. In the beginning of the series, Devi loses her virginity to Ben and things take an awkward turn for them. The duo starts dating other people after fighting each other. However, as the show progresses Ben and Devi start becoming friends again. At the end, the pair realizes their feelings for one another and season 4 ends with Devi and Ben cuddling at the former's dorm room in Princeton. Now, the Never Have I Ever actors expressed their thoughts and shared why a satisfying ending to the series makes sense.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shares her thoughts on Never Have I Ever season 4 end

During the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan spoke about the end scene and revealed that she was Team Ben and was happy with the ending that writers chose. She said, “I’m happy for the two of them. They just had such a lovely roller coaster ride. It’s so satisfying to see them come together. So I think that’s pretty great. Also, they’re both the same kind of crazy, so that works.”

Ramakrishnan also admitted that for the past year she thought that Devi should end up with no one but then she realized that her character should ‘live a little’.

Jaren Lewison and Darren Barnet on the end scene

Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben, admitted that he might be ‘biased’ but the Never Have I Ever Season 4 ending made perfect sense to him. In the interview, Lewison said, “Devi and Ben have this, like, magnetism to them. Their banter is always so wonderful and everyone loves to see that, and the audience is really related to that. I think when you look underneath that, that is a great connection in general.”

Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton, also shared his opinion on the last scene of the show’s season four. He opened up about it and said that Ben and Devi are the personality types who need someone who is going to push them. The actor mentioned how Devi and Ben both know how to push each other, which keeps the relationship exciting.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 ended with Devi Vishwakumar (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) overcoming her trauma, finding her true love, and going to her dream college after her signature screw-ups in the beginning.

