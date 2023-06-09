Never Have I Ever Season 4 ending explained: Here’s what happens to Devi and others

Never Have I Ever, the highly popular comedy-drama series which has been streaming on Netflix, has come to an end with Season 4. The highly anticipated final season of the Netflix series, which followed the life of an Indian-American girl of Tamil ethnicity named Devi Viswakumar, had emerged as a major hit among global audiences, especially the youth. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a Sri Lankan-Canadian actress, played the protagonist Devi in the much-loved series, which featured a bunch of promising fresh faces in its star cast.

Never Have I Ever Season 4 ending explained (Spoilers ahead)

The final season of Never Have I Ever narrated how Devi and her friends managed to successfully handle their senior year in high school. The protagonist, who was shown as a 15-year-old in the first season of the series, is shown growing into a more mature young woman who is preparing for her college, in the Season 4 of the show. From the high school graduation to the most-anticipated high school prom, Never Have I Ever Season 4 showcased every single important moment in the life of any normal American high school student.

Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever Season 4?

Interestingly, Devi is seen choosing Ben, her junior year love interest, at the end of Never Have I Ever Season 4. The young couple, who started dating in their junior year, had drifted apart after their highly awkward attempt to have sex, in the end of Season 1. While Devi went to date Des and later Ethan, both relationships fail to work. Ben, on the other hand, dates Margot for some time. However, Devi and Ben realize that they still love each other towards the end of Season 4.

He rushes to Devi's house in California all way from New York, where he was doing his summer internship, to confess his love. She accepts his feelings and the couple finally consummate their relationship without a hinge of awkwardness. Later, they decide to be together as a couple and still chase their individual dreams.