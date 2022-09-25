Never Have I Ever Season 4: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's show welcomes 'new heartthrob' Michael Cimino
Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season has a new addition to the cast. Check out who is the new heartthrob entering Devi's life.
Never Have I Ever is all set to return for a fourth and final season and the lead cast of the show appeared in a new teaser for the same. While Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewis and Darren Barnet return to reprise their roles as Devi, Ben and Paxton, there's also a new addition to the cast as a "new heartthrob" enters Devi's senior year.
In the video released at Netflix's TUDUM event, Ramakrishnan can be seen receiving a FaceTime call from Ethan aka Michael Cimino, who introduces himself as "the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High." The video then features a fun banter between the cast as Barnet tells Cimino, "Hey, man! We got 'handsome nerd' and 'cool jock' covered." Michael then adds, "Come on, Darren. Don't worry about it. I'm more of a smouldering bad boy."
Ramakrishnan can be seen teasing how her character Devi will be having some work cut out for her as Senior Year gets exciting with a new boy entering school. The clip also teases the return of Paxton, who fans last saw graduate from high school and prepare to go to college in Arizona. Barnet can be seen announcing, "Paxton's back baby" after several fans assumed he may not be seen in the final season.
While a release date for the fourth season hasn't been confirmed yet, the popular teen drama is set to release its final season in 2023. Previously, show's creator Mindy Kaling had mentioned how four seasons seemed perfect for a high school show and told Entertainment Tonight, "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense."
