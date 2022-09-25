Never Have I Ever Season 4: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's show welcomes 'new heartthrob' Michael Cimino

Never Have I Ever is all set to return for a fourth and final season and the lead cast of the show appeared in a new teaser for the same. While Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewis and Darren Barnet return to reprise their roles as Devi, Ben and Paxton, there's also a new addition to the cast as a "new heartthrob" enters Devi's senior year.

In the video released at Netflix's TUDUM event, Ramakrishnan can be seen receiving a FaceTime call from Ethan aka Michael Cimino, who introduces himself as "the new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High." The video then features a fun banter between the cast as Barnet tells Cimino, "Hey, man! We got 'handsome nerd' and 'cool jock' covered." Michael then adds, "Come on, Darren. Don't worry about it. I'm more of a smouldering bad boy."