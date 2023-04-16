Never Have I Ever Season 4: What will happen in the new season? Check out plot, release date, cast and more

Never Have I Ever, a wonderful comedy series filled with teenage drama and a bit of emotional structure, where Mindy Kaling's creation will be coming back for its fourth and last season on your screen as "Devi,"

Never Have I Ever's last season, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in June 2023, including what to anticipate, cast news, a trailer, and release information.

The coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever was a Netflix original comedy that was produced by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The events from Kaling's own adolescence serve as a loose inspiration for the series.

The series has received over a million hours of viewing time globally since Netflix began sharing its viewing data on a weekly basis for the global top ten rankings. This did achieve higher success levels. Here are certain details you should be aware of before the series airs, starting with its fourth episode.

What changes will Season 4 bring to the game?

Ben, Devi, and Paxton's love triangle continues as they start their final year of high school.

Devi definitely let Ben know how she felt about him by showing up at his place to redeem his "one free beer" coupon. However, despite Paxton's high school graduation and plans to attend a university in Arizona, there could be one more effort to rekindle the romance with Devi.

Thanks to Devi's educational programme in California, Paxton and Ben almost completely lost Devi, but she decided to stay since she wasn't yet ready to go home and say goodbye to her mother, Nalini.

Also introduced is Ethan, a recent school darling who is sure to catch the eye of all the girls.

Devi has a lot of choices to make, including which of the two males she wants to date, the direction of her schooling, and her interactions with her family and friends.

When is season 4 of "Never Have I Ever" scheduled?

The fourth and last season of "Never Have I Ever" will air on Netflix in June 2023.

Casts of Season 4: Never Have I Ever

Depicting Devi Vishwakumar as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar is played by Poorna Jagannathan.

Kamala Nandiwadal and Richa Moorjani

Paxton Hall-Yoshida is played by Darren Barnet.

Ben Gross is played by Jaren Lewison.

Eleanor Wong, played by Ramona Young

As Fabiola Torres and Lee Rodriguez

As Aneesa Qureshi, Megan Suri

Jamie Ryan, played by Niecy Nash

Trent Harrison, played by Benjamin Norris

Mohan Vishwakumar, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy

Mr. Shapiro is Adam Shapiro.

Episode count for season 4

There will be 10 episodes in the fourth and final season of the series.

