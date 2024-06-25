Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan To Star In Freaky Friday 2 Alongside Lindsay Lohan And Jamie Lee Curtis? Report

With long workdays, every Friday might feel like it's time to freak out. But you don't want to freak out enough to get swapped into the body of your mother, right? Well, if you still haven't guessed, this is the plot of the cult classic 2003 film Freaky Friday!

There is good news for the film's fans as a sequel to this American fantasy comedy, directed by Mark Waters, pledges to return the magic yet again. The original cast of Freaky Friday is set to reprise their roles in the sequel with a delightful addition of this GenZ Star!

Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is confirmed to star in the film alongside Lee Curtis and Lohan.

Cast of Freaky Friday 2

Disney has confirmed Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as two new additions, as well as the return of original cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, so far.

Furthermore, Nisha Ganatra will direct from a script by Jordan Weiss, with the original film’s Andrew Gunn to produce alongside Kristin Burr and Curtis. Executive producers will include Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lohan.

What is the plot of Freaky Friday?

Released in 2003 to a worldwide gross of over $160 million, Freaky Friday introduced viewers to Tess Coleman, a single mother and uptight psychiatrist, and her rebellious teenage daughter, Anna, who are constantly battling differences due to their age gap and different outlooks on life.

The duo find themselves accidentally swapping bodies after a mysterious fortune cookie incident at a Chinese restaurant. As Tess wakes up in Anna’s body and vice versa, mother and daughter are compelled to live each other’s lives for a day.

In the second part, the story picks up years after the mother-daughter duo's accidental identity swap. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As the two families merge, intense drama will be an inevitable part of the process.