Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets cute red carpet kisses from Jaren Lewinson & Darren Barnet

Never Have I Ever's Season 3 arrives on Netflix on August 12 and fans have been looking forward to it since the exciting second season released. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who fabulously portrays the life of an Indian-American teenager, Devi Vishwakumar on the show recently walked the red carpet for the third season's premiere in Los Angeles along with her co-stars.

At the premiere, Ramakrishnan was accompanied by the rest of the show's lead cast including actors Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewinson who play Devi's love interests on the show. While the onscreen chemistry between these characters is off-the-charts, it was nice to get a glimpse of their offscreen rapport as the trio came together for the premiere.

Posing together on the red carpet, Maitreyi, Jaren and Darren were seen having a fun time as they put their best fashion foot forward for the event. The trio also brought Devi's love triangle to the red carpet as, during one of the photos, Darren and Jaren sweetly planted a kiss on Maitreyi's cheek at the premiere. We bet it was a moment, that Ramakrishnan's character Devi would have cherished.

Also seen attending the show's premiere was its creator Mindy Kaling and other stars such as Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and more. The third season of Never Have I Ever will finally see Devi beginning her relationship with Paxton Hall-Yoshida after she chose him over Ben Gross in last season's finale. Devi's senior year is also about to begin and before that she has several points on her checklist.

