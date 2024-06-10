'Never Heard from Him Again': Billie Eilish Recalls the 'Craziest' Ghosting She Ever Experienced by Someone She Had Known for Years

Ghosting is this new millennial term we've all heard, right? To actually disappear on someone, like a ghost, despite being alive? Not just ignoring a text and then replying hours later, but never responding at all—strange, isn't it? Well, if you thought you were the only one who experienced this odd phenomenon, you're not alone. Global sensation Billie Eilish has also experienced some brutal ghosting.

While speaking on the latest episode of the BBC podcast Miss Me?, Eilish recalled that she had a terrible ghosting episode sometime last year in December. "Probably the craziest one that's ever happened to me," the What Was I Made For? singer said.

"I was like, 'Did you die? Did you literally die?' " Eilish joked, adding, "It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3, never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn’t believe it."

Billie Eilish expressed her disappointment with ghosting

Billie Eilish, who had a low-key and short-term romance with rapper Brandon "Q" Adams, actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford over time, expressed her disappointment with the idea of ghosting and said, "I was like, 'What a f---ing little pathetic man. What a tiny little man.'" She added, "It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again."

Additionally, she claimed that the person who ghosted her was actually dating someone else later. It made her mind go ballistic, and she didn't think something like this would ever be possible.

Billie Eilish has come to terms with her sexuality

Billie Eilish told Variety in 2023 that she is physically attracted to girls, after which there was quite a bit of media pressure for the singer to come out and talk more about it, to which Billie took to social media to say that she likes boys and girls. She also asked people to "leave [her] alone" and not ask her about her sexuality.

However, she came to terms with her sexuality and why she had initially planned to keep that part of her life private. "I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand until last year," the singer added.

