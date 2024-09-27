‘Never Kinda Liked Him’: Lance Bass Recalls Overhearing Diddy Urging Justin Timberlake To Leave *NSYNC

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and abuse.

Lance Bass recently shared a memory that formed his opinion of Sean Diddy Combs. During the September 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Bass told host Andy Cohen that he never liked Diddy after overhearing a conversation between Combs and Justin Timberlake in 2002.

Combs was the opening act for *NSYNC's final tour, and Bass claims that during one of the shows, he heard something shocking.

According to Bass, the incident occurred during the tour's final show in Orlando. Combs, who was backing NSYNC on their Celebrity tour, reportedly urged Justin Timberlake to go solo and leave the group behind.

“It’s kinda horrible, but I never kinda liked him because, at the very last show in Orlando, I overheard him talking to Justin being like, ‘You need to drop these f'ers! You need to go solo!’" Bass recalls.

The advice seemed to hit a nerve with Bass, who admitted, "I was like, ‘I don’t like you anymore, Diddy.’ I’m like, ‘At my own show? What the hell?’”

The timing of the incident was critical. Justin Timberlake embarked on a solo career shortly after the end of NSYNC's final tour. In November 2002, he released his debut solo album Justified, which marked the start of his successful solo career.

Hearing someone push one of his bandmates to leave the group made a lasting impression on Bass. While the group faced its own internal issues, Combs' advice appeared to worsen the situation for Bass.

Combs, Ginuwine, and Smash Mouth opened for NSYNC's Celebrity tour in 2002, the boy band's final tour before embarking on an indefinite break. Though Bass did not attend any of Diddy's infamous parties, which were famous for their extravagant and often wild nature, he formed a strong view of the rapper.

"I never had time to go to a Diddy party," Bass said during the interview, referring to the extravagant gatherings that Combs became famous for. These gatherings, as revealed in legal documents, were known as Freak-Offs, a term used in several lawsuits against the rapper.

Bass' revelations come as Combs is dealing with major legal issues. Cassie, Combs' ex-girlfriend, filed a lawsuit in November 2023, just before the Adult Survivors Act of New York expired, accusing him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse for years. The lawsuit was swiftly resolved, but it prompted other accusations.

Most recently, a woman called Thalia Graves filed a lawsuit alleging that Combs and his bodyguard, Joseph Sherman, assaulted her in 2001 at the Bad Boy studio. The lawsuit says that the assault was filmed without her permission, leaving her emotionally disturbed.

In September 2023, Combs was arrested at a Manhattan hotel. A 14-page indictment, unsealed the next day, accused the music executive of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

The indictment described the so-called Freak-Offs, in which women were allegedly drugged and filmed without their consent. Prosecutors described the encounters as elaborate and produced sex performances, which Combs reportedly recorded for his personal use.

To make matters worse, the victims were often given drugs to ensure compliance, and then Combs would provide IV fluids to help in their recovery. Outside of court, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, stated, "He’s going to fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs."

Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is scheduled to appear in court in early October.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

