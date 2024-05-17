Never Let Go TRAILER: Halle Berry Fights Terror To Protect Her Family In Upcoming Horror Thriller

Lionsgate dropped the trailer for Never Let Go, where Halle Berry plays the character of a protector who would go to any lengths to protect her family. The trailer shows Berry and young actors playing her fraternal twins, and as a family, they are trying to hide from horrible fears of the unknown.

The film is directed by a French director, Alexandre Aja, who is known to play around with the horror genre in cinema. The filmmaker is known for movies like High Tension and Crawl.

Apart from Berry, Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins have been cast in Never Let Go as the twins in the movie.

What is Never Let Go about?

The horror thriller film revolves around the story of a mother who protects her sons from the evil powers that have knocked on their doors. The official synopsis states, "As an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother (Berry) and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond.”

It further reads, "Needing to stay connected at all times—even tethering themselves with ropes—they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."

The script for the film is written by KC Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, who were onboard with movies like The King Tide and Mean Dreams. Meanwhile, Never Let Go marks Halle Berry’s first feature film in the horror genre after the 2022 movie Moonfall.

What did Halle Berry say about her character preparation in Never Let Go?

In her conversation with PETA at the Comic Con, Berry mentioned her method acting skills, wherein she revealed that she had to skin an actual squirrel to prepare for her role in Never Let Go. The Call actress said she was "eating bugs and frogs—raw frogs—in the woods.”

Berry added, "I had to really skin a squirrel. These things wildly challenged me to create some reality within this world that felt so foreign."

Never Let Go will hit theaters on September 27.

