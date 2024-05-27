'Never Say Never': Jim Parsons Reveals If He Will Ever Reprise Sheldon Cooper's Role For Potential Big Bang Theory Sequel

Jim Parsons, best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, has clarified whether fans can expect him to return to the role. In an exclusive interview with E! News at the Drama League Awards on May 17, Parsons discussed the possibility of reprising the role that made him famous.

While Parsons did not completely shut the door, his response indicates that a comeback is unlikely. "Look, never say never to anything," Parsons explained. "Life is long, God willing. But I don't think so."

Reflecting on his young Sheldon appearance

Parsons made a special appearance on the finale of Young Sheldon, the prequel series to The Big Bang Theory, which aired May 16. He played adult Sheldon alongside his Big Bang Theory co-star, Mayim Bialik. Parsons reflected on the experience and expressed how meaningful it was to briefly step into Sheldon's shoes.

"It was very, very special to do that," he told E!. Parsons recognized the distinct sense of finality that comes with ending a beloved series. "The feeling today is kind of odd, you know? It's the second time now, because when we ended The Big Bang Theory, it felt like this, too. A little bit different."

Processing the end of an era

It took Parsons some time to reflect on what he believes to be his final onscreen appearance as Sheldon. While speaking about the emotional rollercoaster of completing such an important chapter in his career, Parsons shared, "You shoot that final episode and it's wrapped for you." He said, "and then a couple of months later, it wraps for the rest of the world and it's a very weird feeling to flood over you again like that."

Parsons, now 51, described the unusual sensation of returning to a role that has been so important in his life.

What the future holds for Sheldon and his family

While Parsons appears content to leave Sheldon in the past, Young Sheldon has paved the way for future Cooper family stories. The series, starring Iain Armitage as the young Sheldon, concluded with a dramatic twist in the penultimate episode, when Sheldon's father, George Cooper, played by Lance Barber, died of a heart attack.

However, Cooper family fans will not be disappointed. A new sequel series, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, is already in the making. This spin-off will center on Sheldon's brother, Georgie, offering a new perspective on the family's story.

