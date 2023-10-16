'Never seen it': When Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford couldn't hold their laughter in while being interviewed; WATCH

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford had hilarious comedic chemistry when they were promoting their 2017 sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049. The duo were complimenting each other’s dry humor on the whole press junket and making the audience laugh out loud on late night talk shows. But there was one interview from that legendary promotional campaign that gave us a priceless moment of both these actors laughing themselves silly because of the hilarious antics of their host.

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford couldn’t control their laughter on a British Interview

When Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford get together, Hilarity is bound to ensue. The stars of the 2017 sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049 went to promote the film on the British daytime talk show, This Morning leading up to the release of the film.

The interviewer of the show Allison Hammond set the tone for the interview right from the beginning. She managed to procure liquor glasses that she said were from the original Blade Runner film in order to showcase the film’s legacy during the interview. But when asked by Gosling on whether she had actually seen the movie, the interviewer was quite quick to say that she had actually “Never seen it”, sparking a laugh riot among the ones present there.

The interview just kept getting more hilarious from thereon as Allsion asked Harrison Ford about what was his first reaction when he received the call about starring in the sequel of his hit cult classic.

“Show me the Money” the veteran actor hilariously responded, riffing on the famous quote from Tom Cruise’s Jerry Maguire.

The interview just kept getting hilarious from there, all three of them just laughing themselves silly. At one point Ryan Gosling even poured in some liquor in those drinking glasses that Allison had brought, with each of them enjoying a drink or two as well.

Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling’s hilarious antics during Blade Runner 2049 promotions

This was just one of the many interactions of Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford during that legendary promotional campaign for the Dennis Vilnueve movie.

The duo also made the audience laugh during their appearance on The Graham Norton show, where Harrison Ford just kept forgetting his co-star’s name referring to him in various other terms than his actual name.

Even though their film wasn’t a box-office hit, as the Warner Bros. film failed to recuperate its massive budget, it went to be highly regarded by the critics and fans of the original, becoming a modern cult classic in the process. This along with the funny moments that the promotional campaign of the movie gave us will forever be the greatest legacy of Blade Runner 2049.

