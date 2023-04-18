‘Never talked about it publicly’: Comedian Kathy Griffin gets candid about dealing with PTSD and anxiety

For the unversed, Kathy Griffin has recently shared that she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The 62-year-old comedian shared a TikTok video on Saturday describing the hours of anguish she has gone through since being diagnosed with "complex PTSD."

She stated, "Since I've been talking on here about PTSD, I had a freaking 8-hour attack yesterday," she shared. "Eight hours of freaking writhing in pain in the bed." "So today I felt like one might be coming on so I started to feel a little iffy, so I'm on my walk now," she further added. "I'm outside and looking at the ocean, which is helpful, and I'm sort of almost mid anxiety attack right now. It feels good to be walking my way through it. I just keep telling myself it won't last forever."

Kathy Giffin also shared a video on her Instagram where she described how she's been "plagued with terrifying panic attacks" over the past year. Along with the video, she wrote that while the attacks can occasionally last several hours or more, they almost always last at least a single day, if not several. She went on to say that she felt foolish even telling everyone this since she had always assumed that PTSD just affected soldiers. She added that during attacks, she frequently throws up. The comedian also shared a picture of herself on Easter day where she was getting her MRI done.

About Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin is an American comedian and actress. She started stand-up comedy in the 1990s and since then she has produced six highly-acclaimed comedy albums, including one that earned her a Grammy for best comedy album in 2014. Kathy Griffin won an Emmy for her Bravo reality series "Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List," which aired from 2005 to 2010. Griffin began hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on December 31, 2009. Although, years of her involvement with CNN's New Year's Eve broadcasts came to an end after she posted the gruesome fake-Trump image in 2017.

