'Never underestimate your audience...': The time Cillian Murphy revealed Christopher Nolan had the story for his blockbuster movie Inception for 10 years

Cillian Murphy, the Irish actor with mesmerizing intensity, has been a key presence in Christopher Nolan's filmography. Known for his chameleonic abilities, Murphy's collaborations with Nolan masterpieces like Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, and Oppenheimer have showcased his exceptional talent. His portrayals of complex characters, often veiled in mystery, have left an indelible mark on the cinematic world. Murphy's partnership with Nolan stands as a testament to his exceptional versatility and dedication to his craft, contributing to the allure of some of the most iconic and mind-bending films of our time.

Cillian Murphy reveals Christopher Nolan’s Inception secret

During an interview with GQ , versatile actor Cillian Murphy candidly opened up about his most iconic characters including from movies such as Dunkirk, Disco Pigs, 28 Days Later, Batman Begins, Peaky Blinders, Inception, and many more. While talking about Inception, an incredible masterpiece from 2010, Murphy recalled his time when director Christopher Nolan called him up for the script.

He said, “Chris called me up and said this is that there was a role in there in the script and he sent me the script and I read it this time and uh…it was a challenging read you know, it was one of those scripts you had to read several times to figure out the sort of vernacular of it and um…and it was challenging making it because just trying to figure out where you are all the time and the structure of the piece.”

He also revealed Nolan’s secret saying, “But Chris had been living with that story I think for about 10 years before he got to make it.”

“And to make that sort of a story was incredible and for it to do so well again as a very very sophisticated and not easy blockbuster you know it just shows you never underestimate your audience because the audience are just so clever and will go with you,” he added.

Cillian Murphy on his Inception character

During the interview, Murphy also admitted to having “emotional catharsis” to the character in the movie. He said, “The character you know has this kind of um emotional catharsis in the middle of the film which was very important for the story and very important for me performance-wise and I got to act with Pete Postlewaite you know who would have been one of my acting heroes and that sequence and that scene.” He continued, “And if you work with actors of that level it's really and with directors of that level you know you're expected to get there.”

