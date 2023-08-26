'Never worry about boyfriends': Selena Gomez's sister Gracie shares message as she makes adorable cameo in Single Soon

Selena Gomez is back with a brand-new track titled Single Soon. This pop banger officially dropped on August 25th, and let's just say, it's all about embracing the solo life. But here's the sweet twist. Keep an eye out for a heartwarming cameo by none other than Selena's 10-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey. She's not just stealing hearts, she's dropping some seriously wise words in the music video.

Selena Gomez’ new song Single Soon music video has the sweetest cameo

The music video starts with a voicemail from little Gracie herself, "Hi! I love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all." Selena must've taken those words to heart because the song is all about enjoying the single life. But before the fun, she sings about ending a relationship, throwing in questions like, "Should I do it on the phone?" and "Maybe I'll just disappear."

Selena Gomez and Gracie Teefey are sibling goals

Now, let's talk about the real-life sister goals happening here. Selena and Gracie might have an age gap, but that doesn't stop them from having a total blast together. From sister dates to posing on red carpets, they're like two peas in a pod. And get this – Selena's not just about her crazy schedule, she makes sure to be an awesome role model for Gracie too.

Selena frequently posts Gracie on her Instagram and other socials, and you'll see her showering Gracie with love. In one post from 2017, Selena wrote, "She is strong, bold and beautiful," adding that she's all about inspiring her sister to be a leader. Cue the "awws." And, at this year's Golden Globe Awards, these two rocked the red carpet side by side. It was like a masterclass in sisterly awesomeness.

Recently, Selena shared some everyday snaps on her Instagram Story that show their casual, down-to-earth side. These sisters are all about real moments. Remember that time they recreated a scene from Full House? Yeah, that's the kind of stuff that makes their bond shine even brighter.

So, as you groove to Selena's catchy tune, just remember Gracie's message – "Never worry about boyfriends." These two remind us that sisters, support, and the simple joys in life are what truly rock.