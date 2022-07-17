New book alleges Queen Elizabeth II was thankful Meghan Markle didn't attend Prince Philip's funeral in 2021

More royal tea is going to be spilt, courtesy of British writer Tom Bower, in his upcoming book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors. One such revelation came in London's The Times, via US Weekly, in the form of a book excerpt which described Queen Elizabeth II's alleged relief during the time of her husband Prince Philip's funeral, and it has to do with Meghan Markle.

Tom Bower claims that The Queen was thankful The Duchess of Sussex didn't attend Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. "'Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,' the monarch said in a clear voice to her trusted aides," Bower wrote. For the unversed, Meghan Markle was advised not to travel during that time as she was seven months pregnant. This recommendation was taken very "seriously" by Meghan and Prince Harry as the former suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. "Doctors don't think the stress of it all is worth her risking losing another baby," an insider had revealed to US Weekly at the time. Later, in June, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana (as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana), now 13 months. The couple also has a son Archie, 3.

Instead, Prince Harry took the stress on by himself to attend his grandfather's funeral, knowing he "was walking into the lion's den so to speak," as told by a US Weekly insider back then, because the month earlier saw The Duke and Duchess of Sussex indulging in a controversial chat with Oprah Winfrey about their royal family woes.

Intriguingly, there was much chatter over Prince Harry and Prince William being separated by their cousin Peter Phillips during Prince Philip's funeral procession. To this, Bower alleged, "To avoid any problems with William, the brothers were separated as they walked towards St George's Chapel by their cousin Peter Phillips."

