Nicole Richie Shares Sweet Message For Sister Sofia Richie's Newborn Baby Eloise

Imagine the excitement of becoming an aunt for the first time. Well, that’s exactly how Nicole felt after her sister Sofia Riche welcomed her first baby. Sofia shared the news of giving birth to her first baby with her husband Elliot Grainge. And, Nicole couldn’t wait to join the celebration.

Nicole, known for her fun and bubbly personality took to social media to share her excitement and love for her new niece. Let’s check out how Nicole expressed her excitement and joy.

Sofia Richie welcomes baby Eloise

On May 24, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge announced the birth of their baby girl, Eloise Samantha Grainge. Sofia shared the news on her Instagram with a touching post. She shared a beautiful post capturing the beautiful family moment by holding the tiny feet of their baby. Sofia captioned the post as, “Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍”

Sofia had confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year in an interview with Vogue. She even mentioned that her baby is growing really fast, making the due date a bit uncertain. Throughout her pregnancy, Sofia kept most of the details private.

Aunt Nicole Richie’s joyful reaction

As soon as Sofia announced the news, Aunt Nicole responded immediately. She wrote, “I now have a new favorite EG. Sorry, Elliot.” Nicole 42 wrote this, referencing newborn Eloise Grainge’s initials, which are the same as those of Sofia’s husband.

Nicole’s husband, Joel Madden, also chimed in. He wrote, “❤️❤️❤️The ⭐️ of the family❤️❤️❤️.” The couple’s warm messages show how elated they are for Sofia’s baby.

According to US Weekly, Nicole was so excited that she one even joked about getting a tattoo for the baby. She wished to get a tattoo, saying something like, “I’m the best auntie.”

Nicole’s parenting memories

In a recent interview with Extra, Nicole shared her excitement for her sister Sofia becoming a mom. Nicole, couldn’t help but reflect on her own motherhood experiences. Nicole shared how she navigated raising her children.

She shared how they turned the tour bus into a home. “When my kids were born, my husband was on tour, so they grew up on a tour bus,” said Nicole. She vividly recalled transforming the bus’s bunks into cozy cribs for her little ones. In short, their bus became a makeshift home for their family. These tender moments show how Nicole had Joel, had fun raising their kids.

Nicole and Joel, share two children together, Harlow and Sparrow.

Celebrities congratulating the new parents

Along with her sister Nicole, Emily in Paris Star, Lily Collins also congratulated the new parents. She loved the name of the newborn. “Omg, what a name!! So excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Emily in the comment section. Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Asley Tisdale, Yolanda Hadid, Katy Perry, and many more renowned celebrities congratulated the couple.

A lot of them also appreciated the beautiful name of the baby.

