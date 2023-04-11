New Girl marks its exit from Netflix; Here’s where you can watch the comedy series

New Girl, the much-loved series has marked its exit from the renowned OTT platform Netflix, to the much disappointment of fans across the globe. The comedy sitcom helmed by Liz Meriwether was originally aired from 2011 to 2018, and later had its digital streaming on Netflix. New Girl had its last day on the OTT platform on April 9, Monday. However, the latest reports suggest that the comedy series is not going anywhere, but is just moving to another platform.

The reason behind New Girl's exit form Netflix

As per the reports, the much-loved American sitcom show made it exit from Netflix, owing to Disney acquitting Fox Studios in 2019. All the shows that are produced by Fox Studios and streamed on Netflix, are marking their exit from the OTT giant as the period contract comes to an end. This is the reason why New Girl is finally making its exit from the platform. However, the show has already got its new home.