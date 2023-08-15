New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers Jonathan Scott get engaged after four years of dating

It has been four years since New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott met for the first time on the set of Carpool Karaoke. The duo has now gotten engaged. The official news broke when People confirmed that the two were on a family vacation in Scotland. On Sunday, the two decided to give a name to their relationship. Thus, the two planned a small ring ceremony to get engaged. So, when did the couple meet? How many children do they have? Here is a short history of their dating life, career, and family.

The engagement ceremony

Scott and Zooey first met on the sets of New Girl, and featured in an episode titled "Carpool Karaoke." Post that, their dating rumors started two years after their first meeting. The couple dated for four years and also share two children. Both of these are Zooey's children, daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6. As per People, the kids played an important role in making the ceremony a success. The couple then went on to share the first picture from their engagement with People. You can check out the photo right here:

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's dating history

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's dating history spans back to 2019. This was a merger of a TV star with a Hollywood actor. The couple's romance emerged in 2019, capturing public attention upon the revelation. The 500 Days of Summer fame Zooey Deschanel found companionship in Jonathan Scott, co-host of the reality show "Property Brothers." Since then, common friends had some idea that these two would go on to click.

As news of their dating surfaced, fans and media were intrigued by the unexpected pairing, given their differing professional backgrounds. Their relationship quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with fans expressing support and curiosity about the duo's dynamic. Both Deschanel and Scott have shared glimpses of their cozy moments in the past. While it was clear that this was a long-time couple, fans were not expecting an engagement ceremony to take place this soon.

We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update on a potential wedding.

