New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers Jonathan Scott get engaged after four years of dating

500 Days of Summer star has finally said yes to the ring. In a secret ceremony on a family trip, Zoeey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott got engaged and shared a picture on Instagram.

  • Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Scotland
  • The two were on a family vacation when Jonathan proposed
  • Zooey said yes and the two shared a picture on Instagram for the fans to see

It has been four years since New Girl star Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott met for the first time on the set of Carpool Karaoke. The duo has now gotten engaged. The official news broke when People confirmed that the two were on a family vacation in Scotland. On Sunday, the two decided to give a name to their relationship. Thus, the two planned a small ring ceremony to get engaged. So, when did the couple meet? How many children do they have? Here is a short history of their dating life, career, and family.  

The engagement ceremony

Scott and Zooey first met on the sets of New Girl, and featured in an episode titled "Carpool Karaoke." Post that, their dating rumors started two years after their first meeting. The couple dated for four years and also share two children. Both of these are Zooey's children, daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6. As per People, the kids played an important role in making the ceremony a success. The couple then went on to share the first picture from their engagement with People. You can check out the photo right here:

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott [Instagram]

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's dating history

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's dating history spans back to 2019. This was a merger of a TV star with a Hollywood actor. The couple's romance emerged in 2019, capturing public attention upon the revelation. The 500 Days of Summer fame Zooey Deschanel found companionship in Jonathan Scott, co-host of the reality show "Property Brothers." Since then, common friends had some idea that these two would go on to click.

As news of their dating surfaced, fans and media were intrigued by the unexpected pairing, given their differing professional backgrounds. Their relationship quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with fans expressing support and curiosity about the duo's dynamic. Both Deschanel and Scott have shared glimpses of their cozy moments in the past. While it was clear that this was a long-time couple, fans were not expecting an engagement ceremony to take place this soon.

We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update on a potential wedding. All you have to do is stay in touch with Pinkvilla. 

FAQs

Did Jonathan Scott get married?
This will be the second marriage for Jonathan, who was previously married to Kelsy Ully, and the third for Zooey. In September 2019, days before Zooey and Jonathan went public with their romance, she and film producer Jacob Pechenik announced their separation after four years of marriage.
Are Jonathan and Zooey still together 2023?
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel celebrate their fourth anniversary. Scott celebrated his and Deschanel's four-year anniversary by posting a photo on Instagram of him and the 500 Days of Summer star smiling together.
Who did Zooey have a baby with?
The New Girl actress is a mom to two young children whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik: daughter Elsie Otter, 7, and son Charlie Wolf, 5. Although Deschanel and Pechenik split in 2019, the former couple remain on good terms as they continue to co-parent their two children together.
