New Girl: Zoe Lister Jones, Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson & more REUNITE to encourage US citizens to vote

The New Girl gang is back together! Zoe Lister-Jones, Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, and Lamorne Morris reprised their roles as Fawn Moscato, Jess Day, and Winston Bishop, respectively, for a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday (October 20) to encourage fans to get out and vote.

In the video, Nick tries to fill out his ballot with a red pen, while Jess tells him he needs to use a blue or black pen in order for it to be official. Winston is working on perfecting the heart in his official signature. He and Nick then high-five over voting by mail. Zoe joined New Girl in season four as a local politician.

Missing from the reunion was Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone. “This message has been approved by Fawn Moscato. VOTE!! & vote early! @lamorne @mrjakejohnson @zoelisterjones @darylwein” the caption read.

In case you missed it, over the past few weeks, tons of other celebs like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Demi Lovato and more have been encouraging fans to get out and vote

Credits : Instagram

