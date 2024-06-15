New Jurrasic World Movie Unveils First Story Details; Deets Here

Jurassic Park was a massive success upon its release, becoming the highest-grossing film worldwide with a box office collection of USD 978.1 million. Sequels followed with The Lost World in 1997 and Jurassic Park III in 2001. After a long hiatus, Universal revived the franchise with Jurassic World in 2015, surpassing its predecessor with a global collection of USD 1.67 billion. This success led to sequels: Fallen Kingdom in 2018 and Dominion in 2022. Now, plot details for Jurassic World 4 have been revealed.

What is the first plot details of Jurassic World 4?

Jurassic World 4 is currently in production, with Scarlett Johansson set to star alongside Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Jonathan Bailey, and others. The first plot details for Jurassic World 4 have been released.

Variety has revealed intriguing insights about the new movie, drawing inspiration from Michael Crichton's 1990 novel. This includes filming location details and the movie's logline: "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island."

The report also mentions that the film has been referred to as both Jurassic World 4 and Jurassic City, hinting at a possible title change. The upcoming sequel is scheduled to film in Thailand, Malta, and the U.K.

Jurassic World 4 Cast

Scarlett Johansson leads the cast, joined by Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Luna Blaise (Manifest), and David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives).

Gareth Edwards, known for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla (2014), directs Jurassic World 4 from a screenplay by David Koepp, also the screenwriter of Spider-Man and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Producers include Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley. John Mathieson (Gladiator, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) serves as cinematographer.

Thailand's Department of Tourism confirms filming from June 13th to July 16th, covering locations in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

The untitled Jurassic World 4 is slated to release in theaters on July 2, 2025.

