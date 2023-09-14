New Killers of the Flower Moon Trailer: DiCaprio's quest for vengeance takes centerstage

The excitement is building as according to the source Empire a brand-new trailer for Martin Scorsese's highly anticipated historical drama, "Killers Of The Flower Moon," has just been released. With an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and Jesse Plemons, this movie promises to be nothing short of epic.

A glimpse into the dynamic duo

The new trailer delves deep into the intriguing dynamics between Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro's characters. DiCaprio portrays Ernest Burkhart, while De Niro takes on the role of William Hale, DiCaprio's uncle. The trailer hints at a complex relationship that will undoubtedly be central to the story

Exploring a dark chapter in history

"Killers Of The Flower Moon" is based on David Grann's non-fiction book of the same title. It unearths the chilling real-life events of the 1920s when Osage people in Oklahoma fell victim to a series of murders. The trailer offers a glimpse into the sinister conspiracy that unfolds as William Hale seeks control over Osage County and its valuable oil resources.

Aside from the dynamic duo of DiCaprio and De Niro, the film boasts an impressive supporting cast. Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser join the ensemble, adding their talents to the mix and promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The trailer also offers snippets of Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Ernest Burkhart, as he navigates both a budding romance and the challenges of family life with Lily Gladstone's character, Mollie. This intriguing subplot adds depth to the film's narrative.

"Killers Of The Flower Moon'" has already made waves at prestigious film festivals like Cannes and Venice. Fortunately, the wait for its wide release is not too long. Mark your calendars; the film hits cinemas on October 20th.

