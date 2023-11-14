New MCU book reveals Tom Cruise had 'flirted with the idea of playing Tony Stark’

Iron Man is one of the most influential films to have come out in the 21st century. The film not only set up the most successful film franchises of all time, but completely changed the dynamics of superhero films as a whole.

At one point, the top runner for the role of Iron Man was considered to be Tom Cruise. With his commendable acting skills and immense starpower, the actor was considered the best fit for the role of Tony Stark.

Why Tom Cruise didn’t play Iron Man

It’s difficult to imagine today that the role of Iron Man wasn’t the most hotly anticipated role in Hollywood at the time of its making. But the success of the character and MCU as a franchise sometimes blind us to the big gamble that Iron Man actually was.

No one could have imagined the success it achieved at that time. An almost unknown character by a studio that hadn’t made its films independently before. That’s why the makers first tried to get a big star to play the titular role in order to boost the film’s prospects.

The obvious choice at that time was none other than Tom Cruise . When the chiefs at Marvel reached out to him about the role, the actor too expressed his interest in the same. But eventually the conversations fell off.

"Ten years earlier, when the Iron Man rights were at 20th Century Fox, Tom Cruise, then thirty-four, had flirted with the idea of playing Stark. According to Feige, however, Cruise’s asking fee at the time was more than even a profitable studio like Fox was willing to risk on an untested superhero property."

- An excerpt from MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios

The future of Iron Man in the MCU

While the possibility of Tom Cruise as Iron Man couldn’t materialize back in 2008, Robert Downey Jr. made the most of his opportunity and created one of the most definitive superhero movie performances for over a decade with his Iron Man portrayal.

With his character perishing in Avengers: Endgame , the speculations around the character’s future have been rife. While many superhero characters like Spiderman, Superman, and even Batman have been repeatedly cast, the re-casting of someone else as Iron Man seems impossible. This is because of the undeniable mark that Robert Downey Jr. left with his portrayal. Thus, for now, a new Iron Man project seems impossible.

