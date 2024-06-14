New Moana 2 Footage And Opening Song Of Lead Character Unveiled At Annecy Animation Festival

Moana and Maui will return to the big screen in November; however, ahead of the release, the makers of Moana 2 dropped the exclusive first footage and the opening song of the lead character at the Annecy Animation Festival. The highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s Moana has been scheduled for cinemas eight years after the release of the original.

Apart from the footage and the song, the filmmakers dropped the storyboard art, too, during the presentation that was held on Friday. The directors of the film, David Derrick Jr. and Jason Hand shared the storyline of the characters that will be followed in the animation.

What did the directors say about the upcoming storyline of the characters in Moana 2?

While interacting with the audience, Hand shared the new storyline that the movie will follow ahead of its premiere. The director stated, “In Moana 2, her journey must take her to waters far beyond where any person has ventured.” Meanwhile, Derrick Jr. added that the new film will have a deeper connection between Moana and the waters of the ocean.

The other director said, “We begin our story with Moana three years after the first film. She’s exploring the seas, searching for new islands, mapping the ocean, and hoping to find other people.”

David Jr. further added, “As the people of Motunui have not seen anyone for generations, Moana knows that the ocean connects us. But to whom? Where are they? She’s looking for proof that others are out there. She’s curious why she hasn’t found anyone.”

As for the song dropped at the Animation Festival, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear composed the lyrics. The song is dedicated to Moana’s home and her return to her village after making an eye-opening discovery.

What will Moana 2 be about?

Moana 2’s first teaser is out, and according to the preview, the lead character set out on an adventure in search of “her people” after stating it as a message for their ancestors. The official synopsis states, “Moana journeys to the far seas of Oceania after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.”

As the teaser progresses, Moana’s old friend, Maui, joins her on the quest. As for the characters, Auli'i Cravalho will voice Moana, and Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui. Other cast members returning to the film include Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk.

Moana 2 will release in theaters on November 27, 2024.

