New mom Katy Perry receives a sweet surprise from Beyonce with a special message from the Queen Bey

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their little one recently. The couple turned parents to a baby girl, whom they have named Daisy Bloom. Following the arrival of the munchkin, Katy and Orlando have received love from family and friends. Among the many stars who showered her with love, Katy received wishes from Beyonce. The singer took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that Queen Bey sent her a bouquet of flowers. The sweet surprise came along with a card.

"Congratulations on the new addition to your family! -Beyonce” the card from Beyonce to Katy read. The Fireworks hitmaker shared the photo of the white flower arrangement on the social media platform and wrote, "ily Beyonce." The new post comes a day after Katy revealed her body transformation following the delivery. In the postpartum look, Katy shared a mirror selfie sporting just lingerie. She shared the picture to flaunt her at home "VMAs" look, which the singer skipped this year.

While Daisy's delivery has been the talk of the town, Katy's song Firework broke records 10 years after its release. According to Chart Data, Katy's song is now the "highest certified track by a lead female artist in RIAA history." Following the milestone, Katy said, "Why do I still feel like a plastic bag then," referring to the first line of the hit song.

