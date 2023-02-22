New mom Kelly Osbourne says it’s tough to resume work after giving birth

Looks like motherhood is taking a toll on Kelly Osbourne’s life. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is finding it difficult to go back to work after giving birth to her son, Sidney. Recently, the 38-year-old British actress posted her first image on Instagram since her kid was born. She gets candid about the hardships that new mothers face when returning to work and struggles while leaving their babies behind. “I have a newfound respect for working mothers,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. In that picture, she can be seen with her make-up artist, Kip Zachary in a car. Both are sticking their tongue out while looking at the camera.

Kelly Osbourne has continued working amid childbirth. She has recently shared a candid Instagram post where she said that she couldn’t leave her child at home so she brought him to work. In that picture, she is holding the handle of a seat while posing for the camera. After becoming a mother to a baby boy, the 38-year-old fashion alum is making fewer appearances. She was only seen twice since giving birth to her son. Earlier this month, she took her baby Sidney for a walk.