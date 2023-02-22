New mom Kelly Osbourne says it’s tough to resume work after giving birth
Motherhood has been a big transition for Kelly. As a working mom, leaving your newborn behind is one of the toughest things, she said
Looks like motherhood is taking a toll on Kelly Osbourne’s life. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne is finding it difficult to go back to work after giving birth to her son, Sidney. Recently, the 38-year-old British actress posted her first image on Instagram since her kid was born. She gets candid about the hardships that new mothers face when returning to work and struggles while leaving their babies behind.
“I have a newfound respect for working mothers,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. In that picture, she can be seen with her make-up artist, Kip Zachary in a car. Both are sticking their tongue out while looking at the camera.
Kelly Osbourne has continued working amid childbirth. She has recently shared a candid Instagram post where she said that she couldn’t leave her child at home so she brought him to work. In that picture, she is holding the handle of a seat while posing for the camera. After becoming a mother to a baby boy, the 38-year-old fashion alum is making fewer appearances. She was only seen twice since giving birth to her son. Earlier this month, she took her baby Sidney for a walk.
Here’s how fans react to Kelly’s post
Kelly’s Instagram followers have quickly responded to her post and comforted her with supporting words. One user wrote, “I cried on my first day back at work. I felt so bad for leaving him, but it gets better. Congratulations on the birth of your little boy!”. The other person wrote, “It’s not easy leaving them”.
“Aww it’s so hard at first, does it get easier? No, but you get better at not letting the mum guilt take over and look forward to the joys of returning home. You’ve got this!” wrote another.
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson’s Relationship
The fashion police alum and her Slipknot rocker boyfriend started dating each other in January 2022. Just one year after announcing their relationship, they welcomed their first child on Oct 3, 2022, named Sydney.
