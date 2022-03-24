New mom Priyanka Chopra says 'haven't been stepping out anywhere' at the pre Oscars event

Priyanka Chopra co-hosted the pre-Oscars event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 24 that celebrated the excellence of South Asian artists in Hollywood. The actress was joined by several big names from the industry including Mindy Kaling and more. During her speech for the same, Priyanka opened up about stepping out for the special event.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child via surrogacy. Ever since welcoming their baby girl earlier this year, Chopra hasn't been very active on social media and one of her recent posts was the glimpse of the Holi celebrations that the couple recently hosted. While the actress didn't mention her daughter at the event, there was one point in her speech that certainly hinted at her being occupied with parenting duties at the moment.

The new mom in her speech as she lauded the opportunity of getting to celebrate South Asian talent said, "Haven't been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you and encouraging you." A clip of the actress' amazing speech from the event was posted on his social media by author Jay Shetty.

Chopra had announced the birth of her first child via Instagram on January 22. The couple in their joint statement mentioned that they were overjoyed to make the announcement about welcoming their baby via a surrogate. The couple is yet to reveal a glimpse of the little and haven't announced their baby's name as well. Previously, in one of her Instagram posts, Chopra merely gave a peek into the baby's nursery.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra expresses feeling 'emotional and proud' to celebrate South Asian talent at pre Oscars event