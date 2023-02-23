New Music Alert: Paul McCartney collabs with Rolling Stones to record a new song

Good news for all rock band lovers. The Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney are all set to unite for their forthcoming new album. There was a time when Rolling Stones and The Beatles were music rivals, but nothing lasts forever. Paul McCartney’s collaboration with Stones shows that even centuries-long feuds can vanish at some point. McCartney and Ringo Starr, the last surviving members of The Beatles are going to record for Stone’s 31 st album, which is yet to be announced. If reports are to be believed, Paul has recorded some bass parts for Stone’s new project which is being produced by none other than “Andrew Watt ''. Though it’s still uncertain whether Paul and Ringo would be playing the same song. This is going to be the band’s first album after drummer Charlie Watts’ death in 2021.

The Rolling Stones Vs The Beatles: Which band is the best?

British rockers, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones are considered as the greatest bands of all time. In fact, the Stones and Beatles were one of the most enduring British band groups in the ‘60s. However, the legendary bands have never worked together in the last six decades. Formed in Liverpool, The Beatles is a notable English rock band that consists of Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison. The Beatles had a huge fan base that continued to flourish, until the group break-up in 1970. The Rolling Stones was formed in London and comprised Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman. The band has successfully run for over six decades and is still active. Over the years, people have argued about which of these bands is better. Well, there’s no comparison between the two as each band stands mighty in its own terms.

